Rotary @ Noon Gala supports McNally

Rotary at Noon Gala organizers Stephanie Opdam, Carolyn Webb and Sharon Coxon.

Guests met for a glamorous night at the 15th annual Grimsby Rotary Gala on Feb. 21 at Casablanca Inn.

Close to 120 patrons came out to the charity gala put on by the Grimsby Rotary @ Noon organization in support of McNally House Hospice.

McNally House Hospice board of directors president Murray Bain addresses the crowd with executive director Pamela Blackwood at his side.

The night consisted of speeches, a silent auction and a dinner accompanied by live music from Riley Michaels and his band.

Although a final count of the proceeds to be given to McNally House was unavailable at press time, organizer Sharon Coxon said the night was successful.

“Everthing went quite well,” said Coxon.

Rotary @ Noon meets every Tuesday at noon at the Judge & Jester in Grimsby to share ideas about improving the community.

Coxon said the group is always accepting new members. For more info visit grimsbyrotaryatnoon.ca

