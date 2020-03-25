Community helping community, one dinner at a time

Anyone who lives in Niagara West knows it is an area with huge heart.

Case in point, a group of area residents has quickly banded together, cooked up a concept, built a website and created an infrastructure which could help Grimsby restaurants survive and help those who need/want, food delivery.

“We know our area restaurants are hurting and we thought something like this could help,” said Simon Duong, one of the organizers.

“The idea is to help our local restaurants survive while ensuring all suitable government guidelines are followed.”

Key to the success of the plan is its “non-contact ordering, payment, pickup or delivery.”

“That is important as we want it safe for everyone,” said Duong.

The group is seeking volunteers to act as drivers. If you would like to help, email:

volunteers@toyourdoorstep.ca

Duong noted that the service covers Grimsby only and is starting with support just for restaurants – The Judge and Jester, Station 1 Coffee House, Casa Toscana and The Forty Public House – but others can get involved by contacting organizers at: inquiries@toyourdoorstep.ca

There is no fee, rather any tip or donation will go directly to the business from which the order originated.

Once the system is up and running- by Friday is the plan- it will be possible to expand the program into Lincoln or West Lincoln as long as volunteers from those communities are on board.

“We are confident we have support to take care of Grimsby, but we cannot spread ourselves too thin. If volunteers in other communities come forward, we can expand our platform to help them out as well,” said Duong.

“The businesses in our community have been here for us time and time again. This time it is our turn.”