grimsbyrocksbox.com takes flight

While the brand new To Your Doorstep restaurant delivery program gets off the ground, this week a new digital endeavour takes flight to help Grimsby retailers.

Starting Thursday, April 2, a new website – grimsbyrocksbox.com – will be launched to allow Grimsby merchants an opportunity to generate revenue even if their doors are closed.

“To give credit where credit is due, a woman named Meika Matthews in Port Dover came up with the idea – and created a template which took immediate roots – while Grimsby resident Deb Reid gave us a heads up on Grimsby DIA’s Friendly By Nature facebook page,” said DIA president Mike Williscraft.

The concept will combine offerings from Grimsby retailers combined in a “box” that can be ordered on the website and will be delivered free of charge within Grimsby.

The boxes will have different values, such as $100 or $50 and the contents of each will be fully broken down.

“Everything has been evolving hourly on this thing, right from Lisa Overland of Stock Media working on the website to retailers like Canadian Tire and Giant Tiger getting on board. As well, smaller retailers such as Simply Moto and Main West Men’s Wear will take part alongside service providers such as Village Studio,” said Williscraft.

“We think this thing has some legs and can do some real good in the long haul so, while we are setting up a simplified model to get it up and running this week, we will also be fashioning some “themed boxes” for gifts and special occasions, such as Mother’s Day.

Watch next week’s NewsNow for more information and developments on that project.

In the meantime, coordinator Simon Duong said his toyourdoorstep.ca project, which provides free delivery for participating restaurants has met with very positive response.

“We have 40 Public House and Station One up and running with Judge & Jester and Casa Toscana for this week,” said Duong. “I’m working with some other restaurants that have applied to join like Opa Express, Grimsby Legion and You Had Me At Pizza. We’re hoping more volunteer drivers will sign on for delivery. Pickup is working great and the businesses are happy.”