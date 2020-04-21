NewsNow’s Business Boost launched

(Editor’s Note: Countless businesses in very tough against COVID-19 and residents who are housebound are not sure who is open, closed or just what level of service is being provided. This feature, launched this week is a FREE listing for our customers and Niagara West businesses who need help. Please support them wherever possible!)

H & R Block

Open 10-5 Monday to Friday for drop offs only. Contact offices for more details – Grimsby 905-945-3933; Beamsville 905-563-1677

The Co-operators

We remain available and ready to serve working remotely. Our physical office location is closed. If you need to report a claim, please call 1-877-682-5246.

Dueck Optometry

Open for emergencies and frame repairs Tuesdays 1-5 pm or email emergency questions: dadueck@cogeco.net.

Ruber Plumbing & Heating Inc.

Yes we are open doing emergency service, for plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical. Also open for curbside pick up for parts – in Smithville, 123 Griffin St. North. 905-957-7586 or they can call my cell 905-869-0959.

Roseanna – Find Your Style!

Delivery & curbside pick up. Virtual private styling & shopping 24/7. Online Shopping at www.roseanna.ca. 289-219-2722

Paul Lewis Settimi, LAWYER

We are fully operational and have been since the onset of this pandemic. 289-235-7500.

Premium Hearing

We are OPEN for urgent services, repairs and refill of supplies. Call and leave a message at 905-563-0011.

CIBC Smithville

905-957-3037 in Smithville and 905 945-2239 in Grimsby are both open Monday to Friday 10 am- 4 pm, CIBC Vineland branch 905 562 3127 is open Monday to Friday 10 am-1 pm. CIBC Beamsville is temporarily closed.

Reflection Bay Realty Inc., Brokerage

Open for business and here to help 24/7. The Realty Team to call at 905-563-8080 or www.reflectionbayrealty.com

Strive Studios Music School

Open for on-line music lessons! 289-929-9493. www.strive-studios.com.

Jerry’s Auto Body

Hours: 8 am-5 pm – Mon.– Fri. To protect customer and employees, all vehicles are being seen in the parking lot or through email. Then an estimate is prepared and emailed to the customer. For more info call 905-563-7702 or check our website.

Rose Cottage Community Hospice

Continuing to provide daily tele-visits to clients, caregivers and volunteers! Our office remains closed, however, our team is available daily by phone. For info call 289-566-9588.

Giant Tiger

We offer groceries and essentials. We follow health Canada’s recommendations for a safe shopping experience. New hours: Monday-Friday, 8 am-8 pm. Saturday-Sunday 9-6.

THE LITERACY CENTRE

Remedial reading and writing support (ages 4-13). Offering virtual tutoring sessions (one-on-one) Hours: Monday to Friday 9-6. 289-241-9115. Crymal17@cogeco.ca

Grimsby & Beamsville Music Studio

We are offering online private music lessons in all instruments all ages. We also have free touchless delivery in Beamsville, Grimsby, Vineland, Smithville and the surrounding area. Call 905-324-5121 or email beamsvillemusic@hotmail.com

Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery

Wine 2 Go / Curbside Pick Up – daily 10 am – 6pm (11am–5pm Sunday). Free Shipping in Niagara – any amount.

Marlene Smith Decorating

Open Monday through Friday from 11 am-4 pm. The front and back doors are locked. Orders can be phoned into the store and will be filled and ready to pick up in a pre-arranged area. 905-945-2675. All orders must be prepaid by Visa or MasterCard only.

Judge and Jester

Forty Public House

Casa Toscana

The Olive Board

Each are offering curb side pick-up and delivery through, check: www.toyourdoorstep.ca

Bruno Capolongo Fine Art

We have shifted classes and artwork features online. For info, type @brunocapolongo into your web browser. For inquiries about artwork or adult art classes, email: contact@brunocapolongo.com.