Spread some LOVE

It’s time for West Niagara residents to show who they love.

Residents can try to make their favourite West Niagara business a part of the LOVE-19.

To enter, one just needs to email the name of their favourite Niagara West business to love@wn3.ca before 6 p.m. on May 2. Votes must contain a voter’s name, phone number and address (which will not be published).

Voters can win a $100 gift certificate for the business they nominate. There are 19 up for grabs.

“This is a time when we all need to work together to help each other any way possible,” said Margo Wynhofen, a mortgage broker with Verico One Mortgage Corp. in Grimsby, who came up with the idea.

“I thought this would be a great way to support our Niagara West business community and residents as well. I just mentioned the idea to Mike (Williscraft) and he did the rest. We both thought everyone can use a little fun right about now.”

Votes are limited to one per person.