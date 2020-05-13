Face shields available to Grimsby businesses

Grimsby’s Downtown Improvement Area (DIA) board – with support from the Town of Grimsby – is doing what it can to help Grimsby businesses prepare for anticipated business openings.

To help frontline staff, every business in the DIA area will receive two face shields – with an option to acquire more – to help with employee and customer safety.

Drew Gall, a Grimsby resident and part of Wood Workers Unite (WWU) approached DIA president Mike Williscraft with an idea and an arrangement quickly came together.

“With the government’s relaxing of some closure guidelines as COVID-19 numbers improve, the board has been looking for ways we could support our member businesses and the shields were a perfect fit,” said Williscraft.

“By working with the Town, we have acquired 800 shields and businesses throughout the community can also access a pair for each business.”

Gall, who operates a high-end cabinet making company in Mississauga said he and four other companies combined to form WWU.

“We saw the need coming and quickly retooled our equipment to produce the shields. We are just getting started, but they have been well received. We are very happy to help make Grimsby a safer community,” said Gall.

The shields, which are light weight and easy to put in place bear the logo of the Town, DIA and WWU.

“This is a great idea and we are more than happy to be involved in this project,” said Mayor Jeff Jordan.

Masks are expected to be delivered to town Wednesday (May 13) with some distributed to businesses in the DIA which are open. Anyone missed, or who would like to pick up their set can do so at NewsNow’s 1 Mountain St. office from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

“This is a small thing, but we are thinking creatively so our business community can be ahead of the re-opening curve instead of following it,” said Jordan.

Many businesses will have a need for more than a pair of shields, noted Williscraft, so arrangements have been made with Gall to allow the purchase of additional units at $6 each. The shield component can be washed and sanitized when removed from the head strap. They are also recyclable.

Anyone wanting or order can email: mike@wn3.ca

“Each person really should have their own,” said Williscraft of washable shields.

“If anyone want to order direct from Wood Workers Unite and get their own company logo on their shields, they certainly can, but by ordering through our existing agreement will give all access to our greatly reduced rate which Drew arranged.”

To order direct, go to: https://woodworkersunite.com.

For Gall, as a relatively new resident to Grimsby, he is very pleased to be helping out his new community.

“This has been a very difficult time for businesses and residents,” said Gall.

“Our business was hit hard too and we were looking for a way to help, so if this helps one person be more safe, we’re very happy with that.”