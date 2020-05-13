Grimsby Farmers’ Market goes digital

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

There is a new safe and convenient way to support the Grimsby Farmers’ Market this year.

While folks wait for the market to open officially in June, they can get their hands on fresh produce today by using the Online Market. The site, which went online on Monday, allows customers to place order products from select vendors, which they can pick up every Thursday at the Peach King Centre.

Marc McKerracher, one of the organizers with the online pick-up service said service was designed to be as safe as possible for all parties involved.

“All of our plans were vetted by various levels, including the health department,” said McKerracher. “The Peach King Centre was selected because it provides the best room for physical distancing. It’s set up so that customers don’t even have to get out of their cars for pick up.”

Over 20 of the market’s vendors will offer their goods through this service. Customers can search by product and vendor by visiting the order website.

Orders placed by Monday in a given week will be available for pick up the following Thursday from 2-4 p.m. The first round of pick-ups will be ready on Thursday, May 21.

While the order service is only available online, those who prefer to not use the internet need not worry for too long. The Grimsby Farmers’ Market will open as usual on June 11.

“There will still be a live market, we’ve already received our final permissions,” said McKerracher.

To make an online order, visit localline.ca/grimsbyfarmersmarket.