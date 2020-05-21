Niagara West municipalities allow limited use of parks

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

Residents of Niagara West are finally able to enjoy their municipal parks again- with some restrictions.

As of last Tuesday, May 19, the following activities are now permissable in parks and outdoor sports fields in Grimsby, Lincoln and West Lincoln:

individuals may bring a chair or blanket to relax in parks;

Members of the same household may kick around a ball, play catch, fly a kite and enjoy other such activities, and;

Individual activities such as yoga or exercising are allowed, provided they are not in a group or class

However, residents are reminded that they must continue to abide by restrictions limiting groups to no more than five people and maintain a two-metre physical separation.

Residents must follow best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19 as outlined by Niagara Region Public Health. These include frequent hand washing/sanitization, physical separation, avoiding touching of shared surfaces and staying home if displaying symptoms or having been in contact with cases of the virus.

Additionally, amenities in municipal parks, such as playgrounds, benches and washrooms, remain closed.

The municipalities cited the Provincial Government’s decision to reopen certain outdoor amenities such as golf courses and marinas as justification for easing their own emergency policies.

West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma said in a statement that he was pleased to see restrictive measures worked.

“With the nicer weather coming, it’ll be a welcome relief,” said Bylsma.

“I’m so glad our diligence and cooperation are paying off.”

West Lincoln eased restrictions on other amenties, including tennis courts and boat launches.

Lincoln has allowed for the reopening of the same amenities, but has also included municipal dog parks.

The town also announced that private campgrounds and parks can open to prepare for the summer season.

Access to rental camping services at a private campground or park is permissible in Lincoln if the trailer or RV hooks up to electric and water services and the rental period is for the full season. Those with seasonal leases can access and stay at their sites.

However, this does not apply to people paying to stay for just one night or weekend.

Grimsby has not yet reopened its municipal dog parks and tennis courts, but according to a statement from the town an announcement regarding these amenities “will be forthcoming”.