Opinion: West Lincoln expands online

Twp. of West Lincoln rolled out a major online upgrade this week with a new and shiny website.

Some of the new features will help out some of the township’s residents a lot. Among the changes:

• navigation for council/committee meeting information;

• digital forms to request and submit information

• searchability, and;

• interactive mapping

Having this information readily available could save residents a trip to town hall and/or simply make them better informed.

Online is a natural and simple way to circulate information, but it is tricky trap for municipalities in Niagara to fall into given one-third of the homes in region have no internet connection at all. It is a great base to cover, but not a catch-all. M.W.