West Lincoln confirms WLMH rebuild support

The Township of West Lincoln has voted to confirm that it will, along with Grimsby and Lincoln, contribute a local portion to the WLMH rebuild project.

West Lincoln council passed the confirmation motion during its Monday, May 24 meeting.

West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma said the hospital rebuild is an important issue for the residents of West Lincoln.

“There is a sense that hospital support is motherhood and apple pie, but we did not lose sight of the fact that it will be a significant commitment for our residents,” said Township of West Lincoln Mayor David Bylsma. “I’m thankful to the many folks who have propelled this project forward lately, but especially in decades past.”

West Lincoln’s price tag will roughly come to $6 million, however Bylsma was quick to point out that this has not been set in stone.

“There’s lots of negotiations that have to take place yet,” he said in comments made after the May 25 meeting.

Bylsma noted that Coun. Mike Rehner raised the question to him how the Township will find a way to finance this cost.

“This is something we’ll have to figure out in work session this Fall,” which will take place before the 2021 budget meetings, said Byslma.

“It’s a big decision, but we had very strong support for it with a unanimous vote.”

He added that West Lincoln will be collaborating with the rest of Niagara to lobby the Regional Government for financial support.

“After that, all the numbers will fall into place,” said Bylsma.