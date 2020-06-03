West Lincoln launches new website

The Township of West Lincoln has launched a brand new website at westlincoln.ca, based on numerous sources of feedback.

The new site design is “more accessible, mobile friendly and easier to navigate for users looking for information and services,” according township officials.

The redesign was based onfeedback gathered from user comments, a survey and a focus group, along with recommendations from the website developer working alongside township staff.

The list of enhancements includes:

A new layout designed to be intuitive;

An improved search function;

Upgraded calendar features, includng a community calendar where community events are posted;

An improved way to find council/committee meeting agendas and reports;

Online forms that provide the ability to request and submit information to the township electronically;

And, an interactive mapping feature that gives public access to the Township’s GIS (Geographic Information System) data.

The website also allows users to subscribe to newsletters, community events, council meeting and other publications.

West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma said he sees this website being an important hub for information about the township.

“We want this to be the place that our residents and business go for their township information,” said Bylsma.

“Council and I have many thanks to staff for executing well and on time during this pandemic.”

To check out the website and to explore its new features, visit westlincoln.ca.