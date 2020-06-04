West Lincoln to provide face shields to local businesses in partnership with the West Lincoln Chamber of Commerce

The Township of West Lincoln has opted into a face shield support program for local businesses as part of our economic recovery plan.

The intent is to help businesses open and provide a level of safety and well-being for both employees and customers. Produced by Wood Workers United, the shields are easy to use and are comfortable to wear.

The Township has procured enough face shields to supply each local business with two face shields. The township’s partner on this initiative, the West Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, will be helping get the face shields into the hands of local businesses.

“As part of our local recovery plan, the Township is joining with our neighbours in Grimsby and Lincoln in supplying our local businesses with some face shields. We are lucky to have a good partner in the West Lincoln Chamber of Commerce who will be distributing them via curbside service at their local office. It is through strong partnerships that we will emerge out from under this pandemic,” said West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma.

Chamber volunteers will provide curbside service starting this coming Friday, June 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m.-Noon at the Train Station at 288 Station St., Smithville. For questions about the pick-up process, email westlincolnchamber@bellnet.ca.

If a business requires more than the two free face shields they are available to purchase at $7 each. To order, contact email the West Lincoln Chamber of Commerce with the amount you require by Monday, June 8.