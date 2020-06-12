Barbecue drive through at the Silverdale Community Centre, June 12

The grills are firing up at the Silverdale Community Hall in West Lincoln. Folks are invited to support a good cause while enjoying a delicious barbecued meal at the Silverdale Hall’s drive-through bbq this Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m.

All proceeds from the bbq will go towards supporting McNally House Hospice.

The menu choices are chicken, burger or hotdog.

To maintain health and social distancing guidelines, all meals will delivered right to the customer’s car.

As such, those interested in purchasing a meal should reserve their place and choice of meal ahead of time by either calling Jill Lacock at 905-516-9225 or emailing Chris Frere at cfrere2018@gmail.com.