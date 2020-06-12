NewsNow E-Edition June 11 2020

Barbecue drive through at the Silverdale Community Centre, June 12

  • Posted: June 12th 2020
  • Category: Events

The grills are firing up at the Silverdale Community Hall in West Lincoln. Folks are invited to support a good cause while enjoying a delicious barbecued meal at the Silverdale Hall’s drive-through bbq this Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m.

All proceeds from the bbq will go towards supporting McNally House Hospice.

The menu choices are chicken, burger or hotdog.

To maintain health and social distancing guidelines, all meals will delivered right to the customer’s car.

As such, those interested in purchasing a meal should reserve their place and choice of meal ahead of time by either calling Jill Lacock at 905-516-9225 or emailing Chris Frere at cfrere2018@gmail.com.

Comments are closed.

Local News Matters! Help Support News Now with a Voluntary Subscription

Would you like to support NewsNow in its efforts? This is your opportunity.

Get Details