Lincoln opens Beach & Splash Pads

Town of Lincoln splash pads and the beach at Charles Daley park will open for the season today (June 19) as part of Ontario’s Phase 2 of COVID-19’s re-opening.

Physical distancing and all other public health measures must be followed at all times in order to maintain a safe and healthy environment for all residents and users.

Public Health measures to follow:

Practicing two-meter physical distancing

Frequent washing/sanitization of hands

Avoiding touching shared surfaces

Staying home if feeling ill

Splash Pad Locations:

Hilary Bald Park Splash Pad

Garden Gate Terrace, Beamsville

Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m-9 p.m.

Jordan Lions Park Splash Pad

2793 4th Avenue, Jordan

Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Angelina Prokich Park

5080 St George’s Street, Beamsville

Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Beach Location:

Charles Daley Park

1969 North Service Rd., Jordan Station