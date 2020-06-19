Lincoln opens Beach & Splash Pads

Town of Lincoln splash pads and the beach at Charles Daley park will open for the season today (June 19) as part of Ontario’s Phase 2 of COVID-19’s re-opening.
Physical distancing and all other public health measures must be followed at all times in order to maintain a safe and healthy environment for all residents and users.
Public Health measures to follow:
- Practicing two-meter physical distancing
- Frequent washing/sanitization of hands
- Avoiding touching shared surfaces
- Staying home if feeling ill
Splash Pad Locations:
Hilary Bald Park Splash Pad
Garden Gate Terrace, Beamsville
Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m-9 p.m.
Jordan Lions Park Splash Pad
2793 4th Avenue, Jordan
Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Angelina Prokich Park
5080 St George’s Street, Beamsville
Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Beach Location:
Charles Daley Park
1969 North Service Rd., Jordan Station