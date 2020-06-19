NewsNow E-Edition June 18 2020

Lincoln opens Beach & Splash Pads

Town of Lincoln splash pads and the beach at Charles Daley park will open for the season today (June 19) as part of Ontario’s Phase 2 of COVID-19’s re-opening.

Physical distancing and all other public health measures must be followed at all times in order to maintain a safe and healthy environment for all residents and users.

Public Health measures to follow:

  • Practicing two-meter physical distancing
  • Frequent washing/sanitization of hands
  • Avoiding touching shared surfaces
  • Staying home if feeling ill

Splash Pad Locations:

Hilary Bald Park Splash Pad 
Garden Gate Terrace, Beamsville
Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m-9 p.m.

Jordan Lions Park Splash Pad 
2793 4th Avenue, Jordan
Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Angelina Prokich Park
5080 St George’s Street, Beamsville
Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Beach Location:

Charles Daley Park
1969 North Service Rd., Jordan Station

Comments are closed.

Local News Matters! Help Support News Now with a Voluntary Subscription

Would you like to support NewsNow in its efforts? This is your opportunity.

Get Details