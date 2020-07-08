Oakville man drowns at Balls Falls

A 19-year-old Oakville man drowned at Ball’s Falls Conservation Area in Vineland Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:20 p.m., 8 District (Grimsby) Officers, Grimsby Fire, and Emergency Medical Services attended the Balls Falls Conservation Area, in the Town of Lincoln, in regards to an assistance call.

Initial information revealed that a 19 year old man had jumped into the water, however had not resurfaced.

An extensive search was conducted by 8 District uniform officers, Grimsby detectives, the Niagara Regional Police Marine Unit and Emergency Task Unit.

The NRPS Marine Unit deployed a diver into the catch pool at the bottom of the Falls. The male was located and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation by Grimsby detectives with the Niagara Regional Police and the office of the coroner.

Foul play is not suspected.

The identity of the deceased is not being released.

Anyone with information, who may have witnessed the incident, or may have been in the area, is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, extension 5400.