Grimsby hires new economic development officer

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

Town of Grimsby has filled its newly created economic development officer position.

Adam Joon will assume the new role effective July 27.

Joon comes to Grimsby via the Business Development Bank most recently after a two-year stint there in advisory services. Prior to that he was manager of business development and expedited services at Niagara Region, a position he had for 10 months, and also served as a expeditor (economic development) at Niagara Region for just over two years.

Joon also served as a senior economic development officer in Fort Erie from 2005-2014.

“As a resident of Niagara I am proud to be a part of the Grimsby team as the Economic Development Officer” said Adam. and, “During these challenging times for businesses in our community, I am excited to directly work with the business community, and all stakeholders, to support the Town’s economic growth and sustainability,” said Joon in a press release from the Town.

The EDO position was a highly contentious budget item for Grimsby council with Mayor Jeff Jordan and Councillors Dorothy Bothwell, Lianne Vardy and Reg Freake all wanting to delay hiring for the position indefinitely in an attempt to reduce the Town’s portion of what proved to a double-digit tax increase.

Councillors Kevin Ritchie, Dave Kadwell, John Dunstall, Dave Sharpe and Randy Vaine would not waiver and filling the position was allowed to proceed.

“With a unique blend of both public and private sector experience in business and community-based economic development, Adam has leveraged his leadership and proven result-oriented abilities in various roles and accomplishments,” states the Town release.