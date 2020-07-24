NPCA reports illegal gatherings at NPCA

As part of Phase 2, the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s (NPCA) 41 conservation sites were opened to the public.

While visitors are able to enjoy the great outdoors once again, the NPCA has noted that some have been violating social distancing requirements.

In particular, NPCA staff have had to stop large tailgate parties and even illegal swimming at the Ball’s Falls Conservation Area in Lincoln.

There have also been cases of excessive littering with beer bottles and cans being found during clean-ups.

“If these incidents and issues continue, the organization may consider the closure of these natural spaces,” said Erika Navarro, NPCA communications.

To report violators, email info@npca.ca or, if at one of the four flagship properties (Ball’s Falls, Long Beach, Chippawa or Binbrook), call directly or go to the gatehouse to speak to someone.