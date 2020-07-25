DeSantis puts crowning touch on Beamsville development

July 16 marked a ceremonial end to the most impactful residential development Beamsville has ever seen.

Homes By DeSantis hosted a ribbon cutting for its Centreville project, the final phase of the development project which reinvented the space formerly known as The Fairgrounds in the heart of town.

This phase includes 50 units over three blocks with 44 residential, stacked townhomes – one- and two-bedroom designs, plus six commercial units.

“This final phase was designed to complement both the residential and commercial properties developed on the site. Stucco panels and flat roofs were designed to match adjacent commercial while brick and stone were incorporated to mirror the residential townhomes and detached which were built in the previous three phases – Lincoln Square, Fiera & Centre Square,” said Serina Carbone, DeSantis’ director of sales and marketing.

Carbone noted the project was a hit from the start.

“The response was overwhelming. It was 80 per cent was sold in the first weekend and the balance of the community was sold in less than three months,” said Carbone.

“This project was highly affordable starting in the $270’s and that’s attributed to the amazing support by the Town of Lincoln and the Region through valuable CIP and Development Charge grants.”

Carbone added there are currently no Lincoln projects on the books for DeSantis but, “we look forward to our next project in Beamsville/Lincoln as truly they have proven to be open for business.”