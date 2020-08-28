NewsNow E-Edition August 27 2020

Beach crowds complicating social distancing

Beachgoers in Niagara West have been generally well behaved where social distancing is concerned but overcrowding has been a complication, say Niagara Regional Police officials. This crowd at Fifty Point Conservation Area was. Marks – Photo

The recent spate of heat has pushed many to attend area beaches, leading Niagara Regional Police to heighten their presence there.

Of late, Grimsby’s District 8 has boosted its beach patrols to monitor social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19 guidelines.

“We have had reports regarding the local beaches in Grimsby and around Niagara. We are seeing concerns from the public and us around overcrowding and parking, behavior, drinking and litter,” said NRP media relations officer Const. Phil Gavin, adding overcrowding has complicated social distancing.

“They are closely linked. The beaches are busy but that is leading to physical distancing being compromised. We are seeing people distancing and we are also seeing a lack of it. We would not want to see noncompliance lead to stricter rules.

