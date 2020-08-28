Beach crowds complicating social distancing

The recent spate of heat has pushed many to attend area beaches, leading Niagara Regional Police to heighten their presence there.

Of late, Grimsby’s District 8 has boosted its beach patrols to monitor social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19 guidelines.

“We have had reports regarding the local beaches in Grimsby and around Niagara. We are seeing concerns from the public and us around overcrowding and parking, behavior, drinking and litter,” said NRP media relations officer Const. Phil Gavin, adding overcrowding has complicated social distancing.

“They are closely linked. The beaches are busy but that is leading to physical distancing being compromised. We are seeing people distancing and we are also seeing a lack of it. We would not want to see noncompliance lead to stricter rules.