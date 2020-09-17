NewsNow E-Edition September 17 2020

Hike for Hospice happening Oct. 4

  Posted: September 17th 2020
Amanda Black, left, of McNally House Hospice and event sponsor Zoi Ouzas call on the community to take part in Oct. 4’s Hike for Hospice Event in support of McNally House. Marks – Photo

By Tristan Marks
Be it alone or all together, members of the community can support McNally House Hospice through the 14th annual Hike for Hospice on Oct. 4.

Hikers can participate either virtually or in person at Coronation Park in Grimsby. As a precaution for COVID pandemic safety, this year’s memorial minute and warm-up will be posted as videos on the McNally House Facebook page and will not happen in person.

Furthermore, the hike will be staggered in time slots of no more than 100 participants at a time at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Virtual hikers can choose to hike at their own time and place that day. McNally encourages these hikers to record their participation and post it to social media with the hashtag ‘#mcnallyhike2020’.

Participants are encouraged to raise money online out of COVID safety, and will receive an email how to do so after registering online at mcnallyhousehospice.com.

The goal for the Hike is to raise $65,000 for McNally house through sponsorship and pledges. Donations will be accepted until the end of October.

To participate in the 2020 Hike for Hospice, register online at mcnallyhousehospice.com. To become a sponsor, call McNally administrative coordinator Jodi Healey at 905-309-4013 ext. 28 or email jhealey@mcnallyhousehospice.com.

The annual Hike for Hospice was originally scheduled for a date in the month of May.

