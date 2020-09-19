CCWN to open Vineland office for COVID relief

To help bring their Lincoln-wide services closer to some clients, Community Care of West Niagara (CCWN) is opening a new satellite office on 3831 Victoria Avenue in Vineland.

This office will officially open September 22 and will be open to provide services every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

The charity made the decision to open this new location to help ease some burden caused by the on-going COVID pandemic.

“We decided to open this satellite location as we noticed some clients, who were facing additional barriers due to COVID-19, said it would be less difficult to access our assistance with a closer location,” said CCWN executive director Carole Fuhrer. “We’ve been helping people all over Lincoln for the past 50 years, but now we’re able to be closer for some people.”

The COVID-19 Satellite Office aims to boost equitable access to agency services for residents who face barriers accessing the main office or may not be aware of the services they provide.

This location will also serve as a local point of contact for community stakeholders to engage and support neighbours living in Vineland, Jordan, Rockway, Campden and Tintern more easily.

Fuhrer emphasized that the main focus for the satellite office will be to provide much needed help during COVID-19.

However, when the pandemic eventually passes the organization may consider keeping the location open more long term.

Those wishing to volunteer, either at this new location or the main Beamsville office can call CCWN at 905-563-5822.