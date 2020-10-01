DIA promo in home stretch

If you were hoping to win a $500 shopping spree in downtown Grimsby, you have one more week to take your shot.

Grimsby Downtown Improvement Area‘s (DIA) seven-week shopping spree promotion wraps up this week.

“Anyone spending more than $25 downtown up until close of business Thursday, Oct. 1 will be eligible if they email in their receipt and contact information, or a retailer, restaurant or service provider sends in their information,” said DIA president Mike Williscraft.

“The whole promotion has exceeded expectations with tons of positive comments and a lot of interest generated. It may be something the board chooses to do again.”

With Pam Vandewater winning this week, other prize winners have included: Willy Ludwig of Smithville, Merrie Wierts of Beamsville, Mary Lou Mauro of Grimsby and Pam Travis of Grimsby. Send a photo or scan of your receipt to: canadaunited@wn3.ca