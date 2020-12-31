Toonies for Toys 2020 “very successful” despite Covid, says WL Chamber exec

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

This year’s Toonies for Toys campaign was a great success, despite the cancellation of the Smithville Santa Claus Parade.

Businesses and community organizations raised more than $5,000 from late Nov. to early Dec. It even surpassed last year’s total and this year’s goal of $3,600.

West Lincoln Chamber of Commerce executive director Denise Potter said her organization grateful for the support businesses gave to program.

“On behalf of our West Lincoln Chamber’s Board of Directors and myself, we would like to thank all the businesses and the community for extending such incredible generosity, especially during these challenging times, towards our campaign to help these families,” said Potter.

“Not only did we receive some wonderful corporate donations but many of our Toonie bottles we had in our local businesses throughout this campaign, were just about filled to the top with coin and paper money from our community and businesses.”

Money raised through the Toonies for Toys Program went to support West Lincoln Community Care and helped to buy toys gifts and food for the food bank’s Christmas program.

Notable contributions included a $1000 donation from the Kiwanis of West Lincoln.