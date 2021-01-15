Applications open for $20K small business grants

Province providing up to $20,000 for eligible

businesses impacted by province-wide shutdown

The grant, first announced in December, provides a minimum of $10,000 to a maximum of $20,000 to eligible small businesses who have had to restrict their operations due to the Province-wide Shutdown.

The tightened restrictions were put in place to help stop the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

“As Ontario’s employers do their part to defeat COVID-19, they are facing unprecedented challenges as a result of this global pandemic,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and president of the Treasury Board.

“I encourage every eligible small business owner in Ontario to visit:

to access the support our government has made available. While we still have a lot of work ahead of us, we can all look confidently to the future as we resolve to do our parts and put COVID-19 behind us.”

Small businesses required to close or significantly restrict services under the province-wide Shutdown will be able to apply for a one-time grant and use this funding in whatever way makes the most sense for their individual business needs. For example, some businesses could need support paying employee wages, while others could need support with their rent.

Eligible small businesses include those that:

Were required to close or significantly restrict services due to the Province-wide Shutdown being imposed across the province effective 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Have fewer than 100 employees at the enterprise level.

Have experienced a minimum of 20 per cent revenue decline in April 2020 compared to April 2019. New businesses established since April 2019 will also be eligible if they meet the other eligibility criteria.

“Small businesses are the heart of Ontario’s economy,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

“The Ontario Small Business Support Grant will help thousands of small businesses get through this difficult time, while strengthening our province’s economic recovery.”

“As the son of two small business owners, I understand what small businesses mean to the families, employees, and local communities they support,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction.

“Our hardworking businesses can be encouraged that the government’s new Ontario Small Business Support Grant offers yet another helping hand that will give them the boost they need to meet the challenges of today and prepare for a brighter tomorrow.”

Businesses impacted by the Province-wide Shutdown are also eligible for additional supports, including the government’s program to provide rebates to offset fixed costs such as property tax and energy bills. These rebates will continue to be available for businesses impacted by the Province-wide Shutdown and earlier restrictions.