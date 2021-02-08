WLMH COVID-19 outbreak “declared over”

Hamilton Health Sciences issued a notice Monday afternoon noting the COVID-19 outbreak from Jan. 20 is over.

“We are pleased to share that the COVID-19 outbreak on WLMH’s C-Ward has been declared over by Niagara Public Health, effective today,” said Tom Perry, of HHS’s Communications & Public Affairs department.

This means:

· Over the coming days, teams at the site will be working to repatriate patients from other sites and move patients within WLMH to appropriately utilize the beds in C-Ward,

· Same-day admit surgeries will take place this week, and

· Obstetrics services will return as of Feb. 16 as planned.

“Managing this outbreak has required considerable efforts from the team and leadership at the site to keep patients safe and minimize the potential for transmission,” said Perry.

“This work was also supported by staff and physicians at other HHS sites through the provision of patient care and infection control expertise, as well as by our partners at Niagara Health.”

