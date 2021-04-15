Welland Armed Person Incident Ends in Grimsby

Yesterday, Niagara Regional Police (NRP) officers from district 3 (Welland) arrested to male suspects in Grimsby in connection to a domestic violence investigation in the City of Welland.

On April 14 2021 at approximately 6:20 p.m. uniform officers were called to a residence in Welland regarding an armed person.

Officers attend the area of Wellington St. and Tanguay Ave. in Welland and met with an adult female victim. The initial investigation by officers commenced a domestic violence threats investigation involving a handgun.

The female was not physically harmed.

Two male suspects had fled the scene prior to police arriving. At approximately 8 p.m., the vehicle was located in a parking lot in the area of Main Street W and Livingston Ave in the Town of Grimsby.

Members of the Emergency Task Unit, K9 Unit and numerous uniform officers attended the area.

The male suspects were located in a nearby store and arrested without incident.

The handgun has not been located at this time.

A 27-year old man from Scarborough has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Unlawfully in a Dwelling House Sec 349(1) CC

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose- Sec 88(1) CC

Uttering Threats- Sec 264.1(1) CC

Disobey Court Order- Sec 127(1) CC

A 25-year old man from Welland was also arrested and is facing the following charges:

Dangerous Operation – S. 320.13(1) C.C.

Fail to Comply with Release Order – S. 145(5)(a) C.C.

Fail to Comply with Probation Order – S. 733.1(1) C.C.

The identity of the accused will not being released at this time as NRP said it would identify the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives from the Domestic Violence Unit. Anyone who may information about this incident are asked to call 905-688-4111 ext. 1025610.