Parks open, skateparks closed

Considerable confusion reigned supreme over the weekend for parents and youth alike over protocols regarding Niagara West skateparks.

Many youth populated Grimsby’s Skatepark, while others were upset being turned away from Lincoln’s with some, along with parents, thinking the facilities were open.

West Lincoln’s skatepark is also closed.

“We know that these are challenging times for many of our youth in the community, and that they really look forward to using the skate park and other outdoor amenities as the warmer weather arrives,” said Sarah Sweeney, Grimsby’s director of parks, recreation and culture.

“Staff have posted signs in many of these locations, and will continue to follow up with concerns as best we can. Our By-law team will also be visiting these sites with the intention of providing education and awareness. We recognize that it can be confusing to hear that parks are open, but some of the amenities within are not. We are asking everyone to please not use these closed amenities at this time. As soon as the amenities are able to open once again, we will be sure to communicate that update right away.”

Under the current restrictions the following outdoor recreational amenities are required to be closed: skate parks, sports fields, tennis/pickleball courts, and basketball courts. Picnic sites are also listed as closed. Parks, playgrounds, trails and benches are permitted to be open.

Town of Lincoln had similar issues, but for the immediate short-term, the facility is closed for other reasons.

The skatepark and pump track at Rotary Park will be closed from April 26 to June 30 for construction activities.

The Town and the contractor realize how important these elements are to the community and apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

For more information on this project visit: speakuplincoln.ca/rotary-park