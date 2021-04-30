Lincoln gets $60k aiding accessibility

Town of Lincoln will receive $60,000 funding through the Province of Ontario’s Inclusive Community Grant Program (ICGP) – the maximum for which a municipality can apply.

The ICGP funds projects in small urban or rural communities (with a population of less than 30,000) that will make moderate changes to the built environment and public spaces, so that they can become more inclusive and supportive of older adults and people with disabilities.

The grant is in addition to the $200,000 approved in Lincoln’s 2021 capital budget process.

The Town has identified 44 accessibility upgrades across 10 municipal facilities that will better enhance use for residents of varying abilities.

These include visual, audible and physical accessibility enhancements such as:

•Visual strobe fire alarm systems

• Automatic door systems

• Accessible parking – lot line painting

• Barrier-free parking signage

• Wall-mounted fixtures

• Service counter upgrades

• Ramps and curbs, and

•Washroom call station– 1 facility.

Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton said the support received from the ICGP is appreciated.

“This is welcome news for Lincoln, and we look forward to making adjustments to our community facilities that will improve accessibility for our residents,” said Easton.

“On behalf of Lincoln council, I would like to thank the Minister of Seniors and Accessibility and the provincial government for recognizing the growing need in our community to create more spaces that are inclusive and accessible for everyone.”

With the news that the funding has been allocated to the Town of Lincoln, staff are currently developing a plan to incorporate these changes by March 2022.