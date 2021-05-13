NewsNow Podcast: Episode 5

Last month, Sophie Krouse undertook a one-person protest to shed light on the massive investments banks like RBC have poured into the fossil fuel industry. This protest was cut short when several police officers showed up to where she was protesting in front of the Grimsby RBC branch.

After threatening Sophie with a Mischief charge for writing chalk messages on public property, the cops ordered the Town to send in a scrubbing machine.

All this seemed excessive to Sophie, who said she did all her due diligence to ensure everything she did that day was legal.

In this episode, Sophie Krouse joins Mike to explain her side of the story as well as the aftermath. She also talks about the organization she was representing that day, Banking on a Better Future, and its goal of pushing Canada’s biggest banks to truly invest in green energy.