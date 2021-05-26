Calvary Gospel Church teams up with Village of Hope for food pick-up event

Calvary Gospel Church has called for volunteers to lend their help with a drive-in food distribution event this Friday.

The event is in partnership with the Village of Hope. Food will be brought to the Calvary Gospel Church parking lot at 4129 Hixon Street in Beamsville to be given out to approximately 200 to 300 Lincoln families who are in need.

This event is aimed at alleviating pressure at local food banks, as these families would normally require the services of such organizations.

The Church needs between 10 and 15 volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help cover set up to take down time.

To sign up for one or more one hour time slots, visit calvarygospel.ca/food-pickup.

For more info on the event, email Josiah Dueck at jdueck.18@gmail.com.