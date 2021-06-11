NRPS Grimsby Officers Looking to Identify Suspicious Man and Truck

The 8 District – Grimsby office of the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) has received several complaints involving a suspicious male and his pickup truck.

Since April of 2021 officers have be attempting to identify the male who is driving a burgundy or maroon pickup truck. The make and model are unknown. The truck has tinted windows; and has been seen in the downtown area of Grimsby.

The male follows or leers at female joggers/walkers at different times of the day.

The suspect is described as male, white with a tan or olive complexion, 25-35 years of age with long dirty blonde/dark hair.

At this time, there is no grounds to believe, or allegations to support that a criminal offence has occurred. Detectives are hoping to identify the male to ascertain his intentions.

8 District detectives are currently investigating these occurrences and are requesting any members of the public that have information to contact the police. Members of the public who wish to contact detectives to provide information can call 905-688-4111, extension 1009263.