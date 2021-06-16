Suspected Gateway shooter nabbed, faces multiple charges

For months, car dealers across form Grimsby Gateway were not sure what state they would find their properties when they arrived each morning since someone had been shooting at several properties.

Niagara Regional Police, responding to a call about 2 a.m. on May 25 believe they caught the perpetrator.

A 33-year-old Grimsby man was arrested in an Industrial Drive parking lot with a Gamo Swarm Fusion 10x GEN 2 Air Rifle on the front seat.

During a search, police found a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine. Many charges were laid, including: unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a substance contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substance Act.