NewsNow Podcast Episode 10:What’s going on with Grimsby Recreation? ft. Trevor Ruzylo, Grimsby Supervisor of Recreation

Summer is upon us, and with it will come Recreational Programming in each of West Niagara’s municipalities.

In this episode, Mike invites on Grimsby Supervisor of Recreation, Trevor Ruzylo to give a preview on all the family-friendly Summer activities his department has planned. They also discuss how the Provincial Government’s plan to re-open the province may or may not shape future programming.

For more information on Recreational programing for each Niagara West Municipality, visit the following links:

Grimsby: https://www.grimsby.ca/en/parks-recreation-culture/recreation-programs.aspx

Lincoln: https://lincoln.ca/recreation

West Lincoln: https://www.westlincoln.ca/en/recreation-and-leisure/recreation-and-leisure.aspx