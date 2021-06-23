NewsNow E-Edition June 24, 2021

Grimsby approves 2-year joint fire services pilot

Grimsby council approved the same joint fire services pilot merger on Monday as Lincoln approved last week to combine both fire departments.
The project is a two-year pilot geared to preserving the volunteer firefighter system.

Comments are closed.

Local News Matters! Help Support News Now with a Voluntary Subscription

Would you like to support NewsNow in its efforts? This is your opportunity.

Get Details