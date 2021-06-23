Grimsby approves 2-year joint fire services pilot

Grimsby council approved the same joint fire services pilot merger on Monday as Lincoln approved last week to combine both fire departments.
The project is a two-year pilot geared to preserving the volunteer firefighter system.
