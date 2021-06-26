Opinion: Pot calls kettle black

It was hilarious to see Coun. Randy Vaine accuse the minority four of seeking ways to change the process when they get an answer they don’t like. This related to a motion seeking to change the procedural bylaw to require a two-thirds vote to remove items when approving a meeting’s agenda.

The bylaw currently states a simple majority can toss items off an agenda, as the G5 did a few meetings ago, even considering not allowing a delegation on a topic simply because they didn’t want to hear his point of view.

Vaine forgets, it was hit G5 crew which altered the procedural bylaw just last year to create a situation where an agenda gets approved in the first place. Talk about changing the Town’s processes to suit what you want!

Grimsby operated for nearly 100 years just fine until CAO Harry Schlange came in, tossed quality staff out the door with abandon and completely altered the council process to committee of the whole from sub-committee format. This allowed the G5 to do the rest: reducing the mayor’s powers, giving them control over what even gets discussed at council and now they want to control what requests for information are made. There are no depths to which these five will go. M.W.