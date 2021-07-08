Grimsby Music LIVE starts tonight, July 8

The Grimsby Music LIVE@The Woolverton summer program of live, open air, free concerts kicks off with its inaugural event tonight, Thursday, July 8.

Performances run from 4-7 p.m., with COVID Step 2 outdoor social gathering guidelines in effect.

The following bands will play on June 8:

• Aden Hendriks

• D.R.Y.

• Connor Wilson

• The Masquerade

The concert series will consist of twice monthly outdoor, free concerts from July to September 2021. Line ups will be announced biweekly.

This series of concerts is aimed at giving Grimsby’s talented artists exposure said Sara Acheson, who is directing the event along with her husband Jon.

“We are extremely excited and full of energy to bring this community event to Grimsby music lovers. The Grimsby Music LIVE@The Woolverton series will give musicians, particularly emerging local youth musicians, a chance to show their talent and provide the community an opportunity to get out and enjoy some much-needed live musical entertainment,” she said.

“Along with our partners at the GBF’s Wellness Hub at 19 Elm, we are extremely proud to be able to bring more community, arts and now music to our Town. The Woolverton team is so thankful to Jon and Sara for stepping up as producers to bring live music to The Woolverton,” said Harley Valentine, Castlepoint Numa and lead for The Woolverton.

Valentine will donate to the ‘take it to the finish” WLMH public campaign on August 12 on behalf of the Grimsby Music LIVE musicians.

Volunteers who wish to be a part of the concerts can register their available dates/hours at grimsbymusicshop.com.

Musicians who would like to perform can log on with their request to ‘hold a spot’ on the schedule by sending an email:

grimsbymusicshop.com or calling 289-965-9407.