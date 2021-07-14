NewsNow E-Edition July 8, 2021

Grimsby LIVE make up July 16

Having been rained out on their original premier set for July 8, Grimsby Music LIVE@The Woolverton has set July 16 for a make-up date.

Music lovers are invited to enjoy the free outdoor concert at 13 Mountain St. in Grimsby from 4 to 7 p.m.

The evening’s line up is that same as it would have been last week, featuring:

• Aden Hendriks
• D.R.Y.
• Connor Wilson
• The Masquerade

The Woolverton art gallery is also set to open on Thursday. Open hours and exhibit details will be posted on social media. Local artists’ works will be featured.

Comments are closed.

Local News Matters! Help Support News Now with a Voluntary Subscription

Would you like to support NewsNow in its efforts? This is your opportunity.

Get Details