Grimsby LIVE make up July 16

Having been rained out on their original premier set for July 8, Grimsby Music LIVE@The Woolverton has set July 16 for a make-up date.

Music lovers are invited to enjoy the free outdoor concert at 13 Mountain St. in Grimsby from 4 to 7 p.m.

The evening’s line up is that same as it would have been last week, featuring:

• Aden Hendriks

• D.R.Y.

• Connor Wilson

• The Masquerade

The Woolverton art gallery is also set to open on Thursday. Open hours and exhibit details will be posted on social media. Local artists’ works will be featured.