Detectives seek to identify man in West Lincoln

Grimsby detectives of the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) are investigating two incidents in West Lincoln.

The investigation has recently determined that on July 10 at approximately 10:30 p.m., a female in her teens was walking home in the area of Canborough Road and Townline Road in West Lincoln.

A male suspect parked his small dark coloured car, got out and walked towards the teen. The suspect stood on the other side of a fence away from the teen. The male suspect is then alleged to have exposed himself.

The suspect then got into his vehicle and left the area.

The was no physical contact or conversation between the teen and male suspect.

The suspect is described as male, white, medium weight/build 20-30 years of age.

A second female teen has now reported to the NRPS that on July 11, (between 9:30-10:30 p.m.) she was followed by an unknown male when she went for a walk. The female had been walking in the area of Townline Road and Wade Road in West Lincoln.

The male did not interact directly with the second teen. A motorist passing by intervened and gave the 2nd teen a ride to her residence.

In this incident the suspect has been described as male as white, 5’4-5’8 in height, medium weight/build, 40-60 years old, with thinning grey or white hair.

A suspect car was not observed in this incident.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.