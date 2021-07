Redevelopment plans for the Casablanca Hotel at 4 Windward Dr. cleared a major hurdle with Official Plan and zoning bylaw approvals Monday at Grimsby Council.

The project includes many features, among them: 19- and 12-storey towers; retail outlets, a sidewalk cafe, courtyard, banquet facilities, and 72 hotel rooms.

While the build includes 909 parking spaces some at grade, with three levels underground, parking remains a key concern.