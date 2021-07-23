Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre to open doors on July 24

The Town of Lincoln is delighted to announce the public opening of the new Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre: Home of the Jordan Historical Museum of the Twenty on Saturday, July 24.

The new facility was designed to properly house the artifacts and exhibits that showcase Lincoln’s uniqueness within the region of Niagara. The Museum was funded by both public funds and private contributions from businesses and individuals. This project was funded in part by the Government of Canada through Canadian Heritage’s Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

The museum is offering programs and exhibits and is also available as an event rental space. Programs will run throughout the summer and include STEAM Saturday for kids ages 6-12, wine painting 18+, guided nature walks, and more. These are currently offered by pre-registration only.

Opening exhibits are Common Ground, Fraktur, Belonging, and Our Story. Free drop-in tours of the two historical buildings will be available during July and August, and free guided tours of the exhibits will be offered on Fridays at 1:30 p.m.

During Stage three of reopening, the total facility capacity will be 30 at one time during open hours, and 25 people for a social gathering or public event.

Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton said this event marks an “exciting time” for the Town.

“This is an exciting time to be living in Lincoln, as we open the doors to this important cultural asset and welcoming community space,” said Easton

“We have invested in our community while aligning to our community vision of being a place to grow, a place to prosper, a place to belong.”

The Museum’s grand opening is planned for the weekend of October 2-3, 2021. A grand opening celebration will take place in conjunction with Pioneer Day on Saturday, October 2, and Art Lives Here, a new arts and culture event will be held on Sunday, October 3. More details will be provided in the coming weeks.

Please visit lincolnmuseum.ca to learn more about the museum and for information on exhibitions and programs. Follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram @lincolnmuseumon.