Cost dominates transit picture in West Lincoln

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

Cost dominated a West Lincoln Council debate regarding region-wide transit with director of GO implementation Matt Robinson on Monday night.

Although the presentation only touched on financial strategy, board composition model and service standards strategy for consolidated transit, discussion quickly turned to the cost of NRT OnDemand.

The presentation was a follow-up to a phase one presentation Robinson gave to Council in February. It contained a number of revisions to meet criticisms made by West Lincoln and other municipalities.

“We wanted to show that we listened,” said Robinson. “We want to get this proposal right.”

While the consolidated transit system is slated to open in 2023, all costs will go to the Regional tax levy, and prices will not increase until 2025. Incremental cost increases will be laid on municipalities that make use of those services.

This transition would be overseen by a transitional, 15-person committee at the Regional level, consisting of representatives from all of the lower-tier municipalities. This would be replaced by a 20-person advisory board once the program is fully established.

Coun. William Reilly was hesitant and said he wanted “to be clear that we don’t want to be forced into this.”

Debate turned to NRT OnDemand and why the Township is unwilling to buy into its $250,000 local transit cost.

Coun. Mike Rehner asked how the service would support rural residents. CAO Bev Hendry noted that residents are making use of the services that are currently available to them, and that future students of Brock and the new high school have expressed interest in using it as well.

Coun. Jason Trombetta questioned the utility of NRT OnDemand if it didn’t allow residents to travel within the Township. Robinson explained to him that the service would provide internal transit if West Lincoln bought into it.

Trombetta asked for a recorded vote on the motion to receive the report, and was the only one to vote against it.

Council has until August 25 to send phase two feedback for consideration.