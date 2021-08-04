Comedy series launches to rave reviews

“It really could not have gone any better.”

That was the view of Grimsby Downtown Improvement Area board president and organizer of Comedy Night in Grimsby, Mike Williscraft, after the five-night series kicked off in Coronation Park last Wednesday.

A perfect summer evening, lots of laughs and a great turnout were a recipe for success for night one.

“Yes, the comedians and the evening itself went very well, but it was the feeling that was behind it all which really seemed to make it work,” said Williscraft.

“Every person I spoke to afterwards noted just how nice it was to get out, see people, have some fun and get back to being a community again.”

With a COVID-19 protocol capacity in place of 100 in the park, and social distancing as well for attendees, the crowd filled out to 94-95 people in place with 12-15 people scattered around the perimeter for a few minutes at a time as they checked things out.

“That went as we had hoped. All understood the situation and certainly look forward to that 100 capacity being lifted, but for now that is what we have and that’s just fine,” said Mayor Jeff Jordan, who is a Town liaison on the DIA and was in attendance at the first show.

This week, Aug. 4, the series continues with its 7 p.m. start.

With the park capacity of 100, the DIA’s plan was to focus on one of its key mandates, bring people downtown. While many noted that goal was achieved, one attendee summed it up best.

“My neighbours mentioned they were heading over to the park for an event, so we tagged along bringing a couple chairs. We settled in and enjoyed an evening of smiles and giggles. It was great to see so many enjoying this event and opportunity to come together and put smiles on faces. We can all use a little bit of that,” said John Styrna.

The series runs through Wednesday, Aug. 25. All shows start at 7 p.m. and are geared to a family friendly audience. Attendees should bring a chair, blanket. No alcohol is permitted.