More projects set for Ontario St. corridor

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

Beamsville’s core is set to intensify with two major residential developments currently working their way through the municipality’s planning process.

An 18-unit townhouse development at the south end of Alexandra Avenue and a 10-storey apartment on the northeast corner of Greenlane and Ontario are being proposed.

The townhouse proposal was reviewed at council’s July 26 Committee of the Whole meeting.

The draft plan lays out 18 three-storey units arranged in a way creating a private road connecting Ontario Street to Alexandra.

Site specific zoning amendments include shrinking the minimum lot area from 250 sq m to 226 sq m, shrinking the front setback for all units from 6 m to 2.7 m, the rear yard setback to 6.2 m from 7.5 m and the interior sideyard setback from 7.5 m to, in some cases 4.3 m and 2.4 m.

The draft plan noted that these amendments are consistent with the townhouse development being built to the east of Christopher Crt.

During discussion, Coun. Adam Russell noted the number of parking spaces and and the limited amount of driveway space given the front setback for units.

He asked if the developer ever considered putting in underground parking for residents.

Consultant Craig Rohe said the developer decided against installing underground parking due to cost and to make the project “economically viable”.

Russell also pointed out that there may be privacy issues, as the units’ arrangement would cause them to overlook the backyards of neighbouring properties.

Rohe said that the arrangement was necessary to be able to fit the Alexandra-Ontario connection.

However, he added that privacy fencing would be built as part of the construction.

Mayor Sandra Easton said that she was “not impressed with the colouration and design” of the townhouse facades, and hoped for something that would better fit surrounding aesthetics.

She also asked if the developers had been made aware of the odour complaints made about the nearby Fleming Chicks operation. Not only were the developers not aware of these complaints, but an odour impact study was never suggested to them.

However, Easton stated that she was “happy that they [the developers] haven’t gone way beyond the zoning minimums,” with their plan.

Rohe said that one of the next steps will be to review and address feedback from the public and agencies before returning to Council at a later date.

On a similar note, there will be a public open house on Aug. 16 to gather feedback on the proposed Greenlane apartment development.

The plan is for a 10-storey mixed-use building consisting of 370 residential units, and three commercial units.

The building’s footprint will be 224 sq m and will be accompanied by 104 surface parking spaces and 300 underground parking spaces.

To register to attend or speak at the open house, apply in writing to planningpublicmeetings@lincoln.ca or call 905-563-2799 Ext. 241 by 12 p.m. on the Friday prior to the open house.

Written correspondence can be submitted to the Planning and Development Department by the Friday prior to the meeting by email at:

mshih@lincoln.ca

For more information on these proposed projects, visit SpeakUpLincoln.ca or contact: Melissa Shih, Manager of Special Projects via email at mshih@lincoln.ca or by calling (905) 563-2799 ext. 250.