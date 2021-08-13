Fifty United Peach drivethru August 27-28

Once again, Fifty United Church in Winona is hosting a Peach Drive-Through Event at the Church at 1455 Highway 8 (across from Puddicombe Farms)from August 27 to 29.

The Church will be offering peach pies, both freshly baked and frozen, frozen cherry pies, and peach jam and jelly.

Customers are asked to pre-order and pre-pay for the pies online through fiftyunitedchurch.org or through the Fifty United Church Facebook page. Quantities are limited to pre-order ahead of time.

Also available are Sweet and Sour Sauce, Crystal Beach Sugar Waffles, Fifty United Church Cookbooks and, of course, fresh peaches.

This year, the Panzeroli Wagon will not be available.

Proceeds from this event will help enable the church to be able to support a number of local charities.