NRP investigate shooting at Lincoln’s Bled Hall

Niagara Regional Police are investigating a shooting at Lincoln’s Bled Hall last (Saturday) night.

About 11:30 p.m., 8 District (Grimsby) uniform officers, the Emergency Task Unit and Traffic Enforcement with the NRP were called to Bled Hall, located at 4650 South Service Road.

Investigation revealed that at approximately 10:35 p.m., a 33-year-old male victim sustained multiple gun shot wounds.

The victim was transported to an out of region hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There is no further risk to the public.

Contrary to initial reports, the event at Bled Hall was not approved by Town of Lincoln.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vormittag at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009224.