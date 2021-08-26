Parks, library, education benefit from $1M Lincoln grant

The Town of Lincoln will receive just over $1 million in provincial and federal funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), to support four social infrastructure projects to be completed over the next two years.

The ICIP is a $30-billion infrastructure program cost-shared between federal, provincial, and municipal governments.

The Town is receiving $860,000 through the Community, Culture, and Recreation stream of the ICIP program to improve access and the quality of priority community infrastructure projects.

Additionally, $173,000 has been provided through the COVID-19 Resilience stream of the ICIP program to support quick-start, short-term projects that respond to the impacts of the pandemic.

In total, the Town will receive $1 million in funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Projects that will receive support through the ICIP programs include:

• Installation of inclusive playground equipment at Rotary Park (Beamsville);

• Addition of a drive-thru service window at the Lincoln Public Library (Beamsville);

• Installation of rubberized surfacing at playgrounds to increase accessibility (community-wide), and;

• Addition of a children’s educational space at the Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre (Jordan)

Lincoln CAO Mike Kirkopoulos said Town staff will continue to identify, investigate and invest the necessary time and effort to apply for all funding programs that potentially offset municipal project costs and lead to direct and measurable community benefit.

“As we have seen throughout the pandemic, culture and recreation facilities and assets are community imperatives that bring people together and help them to thrive and grow,” Kirkopoulos said.

For information on Town programs and services, visit Lincoln.ca or SpeakUpLincoln.ca.

For information on Lincoln Public Library, visit lincoln.library.on.ca.