Beamsville Lions food drive set for Sept. 18

The 32nd annual Beamsville & District Lions Food Drive is set for Saturday Sept. 18.

Based at Great Lakes Christian High School, it will support Community Care of West Niagara (CCWN)’s food bank.

As with last year, the Lions and other volunteers will pick up donations from donors’ front doors.

Items most needed include:

Soda and other crackers, instant potatoes, canned potatoes, canned mushrooms, instant rice meals, canned chunky and cream soups, canned stews and chilis, canned fruit, apple sauce, fruit snack, lunch meats like ham or turkey, canned corn beef, condiments and dressings, cooking oils, cookies, cereals and oatmeals, jams and peanut butter, pancake mix, syrup, ground and instant coffee, teas, hot chocolate, juices, snack packs, granola and protein bars, small bags of flour, brown sugar, toilet paper, paper towel, kleenex, cleaning supplies, dish soap and personal care items.

CCWN manager of community engagement Lynda O’Donnell said she is excited about this event, especially as it comes after another difficult pandemic year.

“With the increase in clients using the food bank and the almost 30 programs here at CCWN, we truly need this influx of non-perishable food items to get us back on track and through the winter,” she said. “This is our one and only food drive that we ask for help from the Lincoln community and they always come through with flying colours!”

Lion Food Drive chair John Tutecky said the Lions will work hard to help stock the shelves.

“We understand it has been another difficult year living with Covid-19. We appreciate anything and everything the generous residents of Lincoln can do to help,” he said.

Donors are asked to leave their donations visibly by their front door for the road teams to gather.

The Lions and CCWN are also looking for volunteers to either help out on the road team gathering donations, or at Great Lakes Christian High School to help out with sorting and packing the donations.

Volunteers can register as individuals or in groups. To do so either contact Lynda O’Donnell through her email Lynda@communitycarewn.ca, calling her extension at 905-563-5822 x3, or sign up online by visiting communitycarewn.ca/site/lions-food-drive-volunteer-registration.