GBF AGM Sept. 30

Grimsby Benevolent Fund will host its Annual General Meeting Sept. 30 at its Wellness Hub at 19 Elm St.

Starting at 6 p.m., the event will celebrate GBF’s achievements, successes and community impacts in 2020.

Regulations require that anyone attending the meeting must wear a mask and practice social distancing of 6 feet.

Attendance is limited to 25 people due to COVID-19 regulations. Therefore, those interested in attending must pre-register by sending an email to stacy@gbfgrimsby.com or by calling Stacy Elia at 905-309-5664 ext. 33.

For those not attending, but wish to receive a copy of GBF’s Annual Report, please send an email to:

stacy@gbfgrimsby.com