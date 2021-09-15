Lions food drive Sept. 18

Get those donations ready for this Saturday. The Beamsville & District Lions will be going from house to house picking up donations of food and other sundries for Community Care of West Niagara (CCWN) on September 18.

Donors are asked to keep the event Covid safe by leaving their donations at their front door by 8 a.m. for Lions and volunteers to to pick up.

CCWN is looking for the following items: