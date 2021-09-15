Lions food drive Sept. 18

Get those donations ready for this Saturday. The Beamsville & District Lions will be going from house to house picking up donations of food and other sundries for Community Care of West Niagara (CCWN) on September 18.
Donors are asked to keep the event Covid safe by leaving their donations at their front door by 8 a.m. for Lions and volunteers to to pick up.
CCWN is looking for the following items:
• Soda crackers, vegetable, ritz, bretton goldfish;
• Instant potatoes, canned potatoes, canned mushrooms;
• Rice, Uncle Ben’s, Minute Rice, etc.;
• Chunky soup (chicken, beef);
• Cream soups (mushroom, chicken, broccoli);
• Canned beef stew, chili, gravy;
• Canned fruit, apple sauce, fruit snacks;
• Flakes of ham, turkey, chicken, canned corn beef;
• Salmon, tuna, sardines, canned fish;
• Condiments, saladressing, bbq sauce, plum sauce;
• Cooking oils, vegetable oil, olive oil;
• Cookies, cereal, oatmeal,
• Coffee (ground & instant), tea, hot chocolate;
• Juice, juice boxes, boost, gatorade;
• Snack packs, pudding, jello;
• Granola bars, protein bars;
• Flour, brown sugar, baking mixes;
• personal care items, toilet paper, paper towels, soaps;
• among other needs.