Lions food drive gathers 28k lbs

The 32nd annual Beamsville & District Lions Food Drive pulled in 28,000 lbs of food and other supplies for Community Care of West Niagara (CCWN) on Saturday.

Volunteers from the Lions Club and wider community worked from 8 a.m. gathering food from doorfronts to sort out at Great Lakes Christian Highschool (GLCH).

Event organizer John Tutecky of the Lions Club said the event went smoothly.

“A lot of work went into it and it was really well-organized,” he said. “The real heroes here are the community who gave even during difficult times like Covid.”

CCWN manager of community engagement Lynda O’Donnell was grateful for GLCH giving use of its gym for the day.

“They’ve have done so much for us,” she said. “They had everything set up for us and it’s saved so much trouble.”